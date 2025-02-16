The three-day Munich Security Conference has concluded following high-level discussions on global security issues, particularly European security, the war in Ukraine, and transatlantic relations.

Intense discussions about the war in Ukraine and potential peace talks with Russia, as well as US Vice President JD Vance's controversial remarks about Europe, have dominated the conference, which began on Friday and end on Sunday.

The 61st annual flagship conference was attended by over 50 heads of state and government, as well as 150 ministers from around the world.

On Friday, the conference kicked off with an opening statement by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, who urged caution, warning the US against hastily entering peace talks with Russia over Ukraine, which could have far-reaching consequences for allies.

The day continued with discussions on a number of key issues, including global security challenges and democratic resilience, during talks by high-level speakers to discuss.

However, Vance's speech made headlines on the first day because he emphasised the need for Europe to play a more prominent role in its security while criticising European politicians, institutions, and courts for what he sees as a departure from democratic principles.

He also accused European governments of opening "floodgates to millions of unvetted immigrants" and called for stricter border controls.

Some European politicians reacted negatively to his remarks. The war in Ukraine was also a top agenda item at the conference, with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warning against any peace agreement without Kiev's involvement, as US President Donald Trump agreed with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to "immediately" begin negotiations to end the three-year-long Ukraine war.

After meeting with Vance on the margins of the conference, the Ukrainian president said they need a "plan how to stop Putin."

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier criticised the Trump administration for undermining Ukraine’s position ahead of possible peace negotiations with Russia.

He cautioned the US against hastily entering peace talks with Russia over Ukraine, warning of far-reaching consequences for allies.

The alliance chief Mark Rutte said NATO membership has never been promised to Ukraine as part of a peace deal.

In a joint statement, leaders of Nordic-Baltic countries reiterated that Ukraine and Europe must play a central role in any negotiations aimed at securing a just and lasting peace.

Situation in Middle East

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Friday in their first face-to-face meeting, discussing the situation in Syria and Gaza, among other issues, as the Middle East was among the agenda items for the talks.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares, during an interview with Anadolu Agency, stressed that "Gazans must go back and live in Gaza," promising that his country would do everything possible to assist with the reconstruction of the coastal enclave.

During interviews with Anadolu Agency, other top European politicians emphasised the importance of all parties to the Gaza ceasefire working to fully implement it.

"We need to get to a point where the ceasefire holds, and then we can start talking about reconstruction, about aid, about governance, and about security in Gaza," said Simon Harris, the Irish foreign minister.

Malta’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ian Borg reminded that Malta was among the first to call for a permanent ceasefire, "with the ultimate objective remaining the two-state solution."

Kaja Kallas, the EU's foreign policy chief, also voiced support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing that Palestinians have the right to remain in Gaza.

Meanwhile, US Vice President Vance met with Alice Weidel, the leader of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which sparked anger from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during her opening address on the second day of the annual talks.

"We will not accept outsiders interfering in our democracy, our elections, and the democratic opinion formation process in favour of this party, especially not friends and allies," said Scholz.

Fidan also continued his bilateral talks on the second day, meeting with Keith Kellogg, the US president's special envoy for Russia and Ukraine, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti, and Bulgarian President Rumen Radev.

Fidan also met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al Shaibani and discussed issues related to Syria’s reconstruction, the ongoing government formation process in the country, and the fight against terrorist organisations such as Daesh and PKK/YPG.