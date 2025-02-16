WORLD
DRC accuses Rwanda of troop entry into Bukavu, urges vigilance
"Rwanda is stubborn in its plan of occupation, looting, crimes," officials says.
M23 rebels claimed on Friday to have captured Kavumu airport, located 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the provincial capital of Bukavu in the eastern province of South Kivu. / Photo: AFP
February 16, 2025

The Democratic Republic of the Congo's government has said that the Rwandan army and its allies have entered the country's eastern Bukavu city in South Kivu province and urged people to remain vigilant.

"The government is monitoring, hour by hour, the situation in Bukavu, marked by the entry of the Rwandan army and its auxiliaries this morning," the Congolese Communication Ministry said on X on Sunday.

M23 rebels claimed on Friday to have captured Kavumu airport, located 25 kilometres (15 miles) from the provincial capital of Bukavu in the eastern province of South Kivu. They also entered Bukavu following the capture of Kavumu.

Congo's government condemned the disregard for peaceful resolutions and urged various international powers to help a ceasefire in the region.

"Rwanda is stubborn in its plan to occupy, loot, and commit crimes and serious human rights violations on our soil," the statement said.

Government's effort for security

The government assured the people that it is doing "everything possible to restore order, security, and territorial integrity" while also urging the population to "stay at home and avoid exposing themselves as targets of the occupation forces."

Bukavu, Goma, and all of the other occupied areas in North and South Kivu, which have been plagued by deadly rebellions for years, are the "symbol of resistance," according to the Congolese government.

Since January 26, more than 3,000 people have been killed, 2,880 injured, and over 500,000 displaced, adding to the 6.4 million already internally displaced people, according to the UN.

At least 20 peacekeepers, including 14 from South Africa, have been killed during clashes between the M23 rebels and Congolese forces.

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing the M23 rebels and sending forces to eastern Congo when the latest offensive began. Kigali has repeatedly denied the allegations that it backs the rebels.

