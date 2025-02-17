In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasised that Europe's existential challenges — from the war in Ukraine to conflicts in the Middle East, along with America’s potential disengagement — have compelled it to rediscover a key ally in Türkiye.

“Our European friends are rediscovering Türkiye’s merits,” Fidan told TRT World during a One on One interview on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Sunday.

Fidan explained that since taking office, Trump has been questioning the international system itself, arguing that America is giving more than it gets. This stance has sent shockwaves through the world and caused a rift with Europe.

With European nations increasingly aware of their strategic vulnerabilities amid persisting crises, including the war in Ukraine and instability in the Middle East, they hope the rift is temporary but remain cautious as they navigate the shifting dynamics, Fidan said.

“This is a wake-up call for the entire world,” he stressed, emphasising that the evolving geopolitical landscape requires nations to rethink traditional alliances and adapt to new power dynamics. "They see that Türkiye is a reliable and strong partner," Fidan added.

He noted that under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s leadership, Türkiye has overcome its infrastructure and superstructure challenges and strengthened its defence and trade industrial base — all without receiving hundreds of billions in funds from the European Union.

Ukraine war

An overarching issue at the Munich Security Conference was the Ukraine war. Noting that both sides are now emphasising the need for a ceasefire, Fidan said a big leap had taken place. “I know some very interested actors who never wanted to hear the word ceasefire,” he told TRT World.

Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s readiness to contribute to peace and reconstruction in Ukraine by any means necessary. “But first of all, we need to have a ceasefire. And we need to have a workable, long-term peace plan,” he stressed.

Noting that the US and Europe have now come together to work towards a peace plan, Fidan said it was nevertheless a difficult task that “has big challenges”.

Commenting on Europe’s limited role in the peace process, Fidan argued that European parties deserved a seat at the negotiating table, while also stressing that Türkiye similarly had a rightful place in the talks — and that Ankara could contribute more than many other actors.

“This is happening in our immediate neighbourhood… And we have close ties on both sides,” Fidan noted.

On potential concessions regarding Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Fidan acknowledged the possibility of “bitter choices.”