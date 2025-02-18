The Rwanda-backed M23 armed group has committed "summary executions" of children in Bukavu in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the United Nations has alleged.

The UN rights office warned that the situation in eastern DRC was "deteriorating sharply, resulting in serious human rights violations and abuses".

"Our office has confirmed cases of summary execution of children by M23 after they entered the city of Bukavu last week," rights office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

"We are also aware that children were in possession of weapons," she said, calling on "Rwanda and M23 to ensure that human rights and international humanitarian law are respected".

After seizing Goma, the capital of North Kivu, M23 fighters and Rwandan soldiers advanced to the neighbouring province of South Kivu, entering the outskirts of its capital Bukavu on Friday before seizing it on Sunday.