Today, Americans and Russians met in Saudi Arabia for talks over a peace deal in Ukraine, in which Ukrainian representatives were missing. Additionally, the absence of a European delegation made it more conspicuous.

At a moment of deep geopolitical uncertainty, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered a scathing assessment of Europe’s defence capabilities: “weak.”

“Readiness has increased,” he conceded, but in terms of sheer force— “the number of combat troops, the fleet, the air force, the drones… I honestly think that Europe is weak today.”

It is a blunt remark, but one that invites a pertinent question: How did Europe, once the dominant force in global affairs, get here?

For centuries, European empires projected their power across the globe, exercising direct or indirect control over 84 percent of the world, casting influence over those areas where it didn’t directly rule.

Today, that influence has faded. It has been replaced by a pattern of inaction, hesitation, and a codependent reliance on the United States.

The Balkans in the 1990s, Syria in the 2010s, and the current war in Ukraine—time and again, Europe has struggled to assert itself, often waiting for Washington to step in. Its response to the Israel-Palestine conflict has been similarly disjointed, and as Trump administration 2.0 takes charge and action around the world, the continent finds itself bracing for uncertainty yet again.

The question, then, is not just why Europe is weak, but whether it is a matter of weak will, innovation, co-dependence on Washington or something more structural?

Gas dilemma

One answer lies in energy.

For all Europe’s issues with Russia, it still receives nearly 20 percent of its liquefied natural gas from Moscow, and efforts to wean itself completely off haven’t borne the expected fruition.

Over the last six decades, Europe has steadily increased its dependence on Russian gas, building a complex web of pipelines that ultimately forced Europe into an awkward position when the Russo-Ukrainian conflict began.

As the war escalated, Europe found itself in a rock and a hard place: sanctioning the very nation that supplied its energy, while paying out an estimated 204 billion euros for Russian gas.

The Nord Stream pipeline, once a symbol of economic pragmatism, became a geopolitical noose.

Europe’s economy has no doubt been hit by an additional factor. The Covid-19 pandemic-induced slowdown was bad, but the added strain of energy uncertainty has only deepened Europe’s quandary.

Industrial production fell between November and December 2024—dipped by 1.1 percent in the eurozone and 0.8 percent in the wider EU.

It hit ordinary Europeans directly who now have shouldered the higher consumer prices that costlier gas brings, eroding household budgets and fuelling discontent.

The economic consequences of the confluence have been severe.

Precarity of single market

Then there is the lack of economic cohesion, which is fuelled by the myth of a single market: great on paper, but tricky in Europe.

On paper, the European Union boasts a single market, a seamless flow of goods, services, capital, and people. In reality, national policies and bureaucratic barriers stifle that promise.