Türkiye hosts first round of Somalia-Ethiopia peace talks
The agreement brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sets forth a vision for fostering regional stability and economic cooperation amid tensions between the two nations.
Türkiye has carefully calibrated its role as a mediator, addressing Ethiopia’s anxieties while acknowledging Somalia’s grievances. / Others
February 18, 2025

Türkiye has hosted the first round of technical negotiations between Somalia and Ethiopia, the Turkish Foreign Ministry has announced.

The talks, marking a critical step toward implementing the Ankara Declaration adopted on December 11, 2024, held in Ankara on Tuesday under the auspices of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, brought together delegations led by Ethiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos and Somali State Minister for Foreign Affairs Ali Mohamed Omar.

The Ankara Declaration was brokered by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, following discussions between Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

The agreement set forth a vision for fostering regional stability and economic cooperation amid tensions between the two nations.

During the negotiations, both delegations reaffirmed their commitment to the principles outlined in the declaration, emphasising the need for constructive dialogue and cooperation.

The discussions focused on translating this vision into tangible steps that would benefit both countries and contribute to long-term regional development.

Commitment to sustainable development

As the first round of talks concluded, both sides expressed their determination to lay the foundation for mutually beneficial, sustainable development, the ministry said.

The negotiations marked a crucial starting point for addressing economic and political challenges while fostering stronger diplomatic ties between Somalia and Ethiopia.

Türkiye, a longstanding advocate for stability in the Horn of Africa, reaffirmed its dedication to supporting the peace process. The Turkish Foreign Ministry emphasised that Ankara remains committed to facilitating further discussions and preparing the groundwork for the next round of technical negotiations, scheduled for March 2025.

Looking ahead

The talks come at a pivotal moment as regional tensions persist over Ethiopia’s access to the Somali coastline, an issue that has sparked diplomatic frictions in recent months.

By mediating these negotiations, Türkiye continues to position itself as a key diplomatic player in Africa, promoting dialogue and cooperation as alternatives to conflict.

With a commitment to ongoing engagement, Türkiye's role in the mediation process is expected to be instrumental in ensuring that Somalia and Ethiopia move forward toward a stable and prosperous future.

