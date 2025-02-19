The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party is embroiled in a donation scandal just days before this Sunday's parliamentary elections.

According to an investigation by the German news magazine Spiegel in collaboration with the Austrian daily Der Standard, the scandal involves an advertising campaign for the AfD valued at around $2.46 million (€2.35 million).

The report indicates that Gerhard Dingler, a former member of the far-right Austrian Freedom Party (FPO), acted as a frontman for the donation.

However, the investigation suggests that the true source of the money was Henning Conle, a German-Swiss real estate billionaire from Duisburg, Germany.

Both Spiegel and Der Standard report that Austrian authorities have traced a €2.6 million payment to Dingler before he allegedly made a donation to the AfD.

When Dingler was questioned by his bank about the purpose of the funds, he claimed they were intended for a real estate project. However, shortly afterwards, €2.3 million was transferred from his account to a billboard advertising company in Cologne.

Possibility of money laundering