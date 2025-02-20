An Israeli soldier recently released from Gaza has told media that Hamas allowed her and other prisoners to observe Jewish traditions and holidays, permitting them to practice their religious rituals.

Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth published an interview on Wednesday with Agam Berger, who was recently released from Gaza as part of the prisoner swap deal with the Palestinian resistance group.

She recalled that she and other captives "were surprised" when Hamas provided them with various items, including a Jewish prayer book, known in Hebrew as siddur.

"We have no idea how it happened, but they simply handed us prayer books," she said, describing the issue for her as "particularly unusual."

"It (the prayer book) wasn't random ... it arrived exactly when we needed it most," Berger said.

Speaking on the Jewish holidays, she said the captives, including herself, "roughly knew the dates" from the radio and segments on television. "That helped us understand when the holidays were."

While saying that she did not observe all holidays, Berger noted that she managed to observe the Jewish Passover, where Hamas brought her "corn flour because that's what was available."

During the time of her captivity in Gaza, the Palestinian enclave was experiencing an Israeli genocidal war, and the basic living conditions in Gaza were disrupted, including the severe shortages of food.

'I also fasted'

Recalling how she observed the Yom Kippur holiday, she said: "We managed to fast, and I remember praying a lot that day."