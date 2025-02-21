Israeli security agency Shin Bet has reportedly arrested three suspects, including at least one Jewish Israeli, suspected of driving "apparent terrorists" who set off three bombs on buses in the Tel Aviv suburbs on Thursday.

No casualties were reported, as the buses were parked and empty after finishing their routes.

Hebrew media outlets reported that the arrested Jewish Israeli suspect will be brought for a remand hearing on Friday.

It was also reported by several Israel-based news outlets that some of the detainees were identified as Jewish Israelis.

Haaretz quoted a police source as saying that the explosive devices were meant to detonate on Friday morning, and bags with Arabic-language writing were found on some of the buses.

Arabic writing on one of the bags containing an explosive device said "attack" and "Tul Karm."

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu was quick to pull the guns in jiffy and blame Palestinians in the occupied West Bank for the blasts.