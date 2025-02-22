Saturday, February 22, 2025

1915 GMT — Palestinian resistance group Hamas said that Israel is violating the ceasefire and prisoner swap agreement by failing to release the Palestinian prisoners in the seventh batch of the exchange.

"While Hamas has responded positively to the mediators' efforts to ensure the success of the exchange process, the war criminal Netanyahu continues to engage in procrastination and delays, postponing the release of prisoners," according to Hamas spokesperson Abdul Latif Qanou posted on the group's official Telegram channel.

Qanou added, "We call on the mediators and guarantors of the agreement to pressure the occupation [Israel] to respect the ceasefire agreement and implement its terms without delay or procrastination."

More updates 👇

1840 GMT — Israel forces Palestinian prisoners to wear revenge-inscribed shirts

Israel resumed its systematic violations against Palestinian detainees scheduled for release by forcing them to wear T-shirts inscribed with a passage from the Torah that conveys a vengeful intent.

According to the Israeli broadcaster KAN, the Palestinian detainees were compelled to wear white T-shirts bearing an inscription on the back in Arabic: “I will pursue my enemies, catch them, and will not return until I have eliminated them.” This alludes to Israel’s determination to assassinate or pursue the released detainees and re-arrest them.

The Israeli daily Maariv reported Saturday that the inclusion of this phrase alongside the Israeli Prison Service’s logo came on the orders of the Prison Service Commissioner, Kobi Yaacobi, in consultation with other security officials.

1810 GMT — Full Israeli withdrawal, return of Lebanese prisoners prerequisites for border stability: President Aoun

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun confirmed that Israel’s full withdrawal from the occupied territories and the release of Lebanese prisoners are prerequisites for achieving stability along the southern border.

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency, Aoun received US Senator Ronny Jackson at the presidential palace in Baabda, east of Beirut, in the presence of American Ambassador Lisa Johnson.

During the meeting, Aoun emphasised that “stability in the south and along the borders requires the withdrawal of the Israelis from the hilltops where they were stationed and the return of the Lebanese prisoners who were detained during the last war.”

“This Lebanese position is firm and final,” said Aoun.

1740 GMT — Gaza death toll surges to 48,329 as more bodies found in rubble

Palestinian medics and rescue teams retrieved seven more bodies from the rubble in Gaza, pushing the overall death toll from Israel’s genocidal war since October 2023 to 48,329, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that the toll also included two Palestinians killed by Israeli army fire in the last 48 hours.

Nearly 111,753 others were injured in the Israeli onslaught on Gaza since October 2023, the Health Ministry added.

“Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them,” the ministry said.

1555 GMT — Hamas accuses Israel of 'baseless lies' over Bibas hostage family killing

Hamas accused Israel of disseminating "baseless lies" regarding a mother and her two children who had died in Gaza captivity, after Israel claimed the Bibas family were killed by Hamas members.

"The false allegations that the criminal (Israeli) occupation is disseminating about the death of the Bibas children at the hands of their captors are merely baseless lies and fabrications," Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said in a statement. The Palestinian group has long said an Israeli air strike killed Shiri Bibas and her sons, Kfir and Ariel, early in the war.

1550 GMT — Israel delays Palestinian prisoners release

Israel will postpone the release of the Palestinian prisoners included in the seventh batch in the exchange deal until after security consultations conducted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tonight, Israel’s broadcasting authority KAN said.

The security consultations will be on negotiations for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement, said the broadcaster.

Citing the Israeli Prison Service, the daily Israel Hayom reported that the political leadership has not yet issued instructions for the release of the Palestinian prisoners in the current batch.

The Hamas-affiliated Prisoners’ Information Office accused Israel of delaying the release, saying: "There has been a delay and excesses by the occupation regarding the release of the prisoners.”

1530 GMT — China calls for ‘effective’ implementation of Gaza ceasefire, 2-state solution for Palestine

China called for “complete and effective execution of the ceasefire agreement” and a two-state solution in Palestine, according to an official statement.

Beijing “opposes the forced displacement of the Palestinian people, and hopes for the complete and effective execution of the ceasefire agreement. Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territory, and its future should be determined by the will of the Palestinian people,” Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty during a phone call.

1520 GMT — Freed Palestinian dies falling from high altitude, week after his release

A Palestinian man recently freed from Israeli detention died after falling from a high altitude, according to the Prisoner Information Office in Gaza.

Nael Ubaid, 46, was released last week under the first phase of the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel after spending 21 years in prison, the office said in a statement.

1435 GMT — 6 Palestinian prisoners reject exile, Israel cancels their release

Six Palestinian prisoners, who were rearrested after their release in the 2011 Shalit deal, have refused to be exiled as part of an ongoing prisoner exchange between Israel and Hamas, Israeli Army Radio reported.

In response, Israel canceled their release and decided to keep them in detention, the report said. The identities of the six detainees were not disclosed.

1415 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters gather outside American Embassy in Spain

Pro-Palestinian protesters banged pots and pans outside of the American Embassy in Madrid, calling for an end to ethnic cleansing in Gaza and criticising the US administration’s plan for the enclave.

“Palestine is not for sale,” was the slogan of the protests, which are also taking place in dozens of other cities throughout the weekend.

Spanish news agency EFE reported that around 1,000 protesters participated in the demonstration in Madrid.

The organisers, Solidarity Network Against the Occupation of Palestine (RESCOP), said in a statement that US President Donald Trump’s plan to turn Gaza into the “Riviera of the Middle East” will continue Israel’s ethnic cleansing.

1322 GMT — Hamas hands over all six Israeli captives for 602 Palestinians

The Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, handed over six Israeli captives to the Red Cross in three locations in Gaza as part of the seventh exchange under the January 19 ceasefire deal.

Two captives were released in Rafah, southern Gaza: Tal Shoham, an operative in the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, and Avera Mengistu, who was captured in 2014 under mysterious circumstances when he entered Gaza.

Later, Hamas released three more Israeli captives – Eliya Cohen, Omer Shem-Tov, Omer Wenkert – in Nuseirat, central Gaza.

The sixth hostage, Hisham Al-Sayed, a Palestinian with Israeli citizenship, who was captured by Hamas in 2014 under unclear circumstances, was released later Saturday without a formal ceremony.

Representatives of the Red Cross signed an official transfer protocol with the Qassam Brigades , ensuring the safe delivery of the captives.

1120 GMT — Hamas ready to move to phase 2 of Gaza ceasefire agreement

Hamas declared its readiness to move to the second phase of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, reiterating that the completion of prisoner exchanges depends on Israel’s full adherence to the terms of the deal, particularly regarding the humanitarian situation in the enclave.

In a statement, Hamas stressed that the exchange of the six Israeli captives demonstrated its commitment to the terms of the agreement that took effect on January 19, while Israel's continued "delaying tactics" were hindering the process.

Hamas warned Israel that they face a stark choice: "Either they receive their prisoners in coffins, as occurred on Thursday due to Netanyahu's arrogance, or they embrace them alive, adhering to the conditions set by the resistance."

The Palestinian group said “Netanyahu’s attempts to distract from his military's defeat in Gaza by committing massacres in the occupied West Bank will not break the will of our people or their resistance.”

1052 GMT — Hamas hands over three more hostages to Red Cross in Nuseirat

Palestinian resistance group Hamas has handed over another three Israeli hostages to the Red Cross at Nuseirat in Gaza.

Crowds of Palestinians gathered at the designated site in Nuseirat, anticipating the handover of the four hostages.