On February 20, Canadian journalist and activist Yves Engler was arrested by Montreal police for social media posts criticising Israel.

The posts were reported to police by pro-Israel commentator Dahlia Kurtz, whose anti-Palestinian writings, including calls for the deportation of Palestine solidarity activists, had previously drawn criticism from Engler on X.

As a result, Kurtz accused Engler of harassment, leading to his jailing by Montreal police.

After Montreal police informed Engler of their plans to arrest him, he refuted the accusations of harassment and affirmed that he had simply responded to Kurtz’s “violent, racist, anti-Palestinian posts.”

That day, he wrote on his website, “I’m being charged for responding to anti-Palestinian hate on X.” Engler stated: “I’ve never met Kurtz. Nor have I messaged or emailed her. Nor have I threatened her. I don’t even follow her on X (Twitter’s algorithm puts her posts in my feed).”

Engler also launched an action campaign, which at the time of writing has garnered over 3,600 signatures from people urging Montreal police to drop the charges.

In a subsequent post titled “Police angry at my writing about ridiculous charges, so add more,” Engler revealed that police had levelled new charges against him because he had written about his impending arrest.

“You can’t make this up,” wrote Engler. “Initially the Montreal police accused me of harassing an anti-Palestinian media personality because I posted about Israel’s genocide. Now they are charging me for harassing the police for writing about the charges levelled against me… The police investigator also announced that they will be holding me overnight out of fear that I may ‘recidive’ (relapse). In other words, I might once again write about the absurd charges levelled against me. Guilty as charged.”

The next day, Montreal police arrested Engler in what Alex Tyrell, leader of the Green Party of Quebec, described as “a shocking attack on free expression and democratic rights and criticism of Israel in Canada – a country that’s supposed to be a free, democratic society.”

Not an isolated incident

The targeting of an individual for their involvement in Palestine solidarity is not unusual in Canada, though the arrest of such a prominent activist and scholar – Engler has written 13 books on Canadian history and foreign policy and travelled the country on speaking tours – shows the state’s willingness to prosecute prominent figures in the movement against Israeli apartheid and genocide.

Engler is not the first prominent advocate for Palestinian rights to be targeted by Canadian police. In November 2024, Vancouver police launched a militarised raid on the home of Charlotte Kates, a leader of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network (the previous month, the Canadian government had declared Samidoun a terrorist entity).

Global News reported: “Neighbours awoke to the sound of a ‘bang’ around 9am, and were surprised to see an armoured police vehicle and heavily-armed members of the Vancouver Police Department’s Emergency Response Team outside the home near 1st Avenue and Victoria Drive.”

Kates’s neighbours described a “heavy police presence,” “smoke from a flashbang grenade,” and the smashing of windows by the Vancouver Police Department. They characterised the show of force as more suited to a “hostage situation” or “a gunfight or something, some high level of violence” as opposed to the arrest of a leader of a grassroots charity organisation.

That same month, Canadian police also executed militarised raids on the homes of the “Indigo 11,” a group of activists who had postered Indigo bookstores and painted their windows red to draw attention to owner Heather Reisman running a foundation to recruit foreigners into Israel’s military.

During nighttime raids on the activists’ homes, “[police] broke doors, ordered suspects out of their beds, and went on to completely ransack every single room and confiscate computers, cars and other private property, in some cases in the presence of terrified children and the elderly.”

The operation is estimated to have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Irina Ceric, a law professor at the University of Windsor, said, “It appears to be an attempt to intimidate and terrorise these activists.”

Canadian police have specifically targeted the Palestine solidarity movement, including through a secretive team in the Toronto Police Service called Project Resolute.