Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has urged the US to purchase strategic raw materials directly from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), calling it the "true owner" of the resources, rather than Rwanda, which he accused of looting them through violence against the Congolese people.

Tshisekedi extended the offer to the US first, stating that "what has been hidden and maintained for 30 years has just been revealed by the Trump administration," presidential spokesperson Tina Salama said Sunday on X.

She added that the proposal is also open to European nations and other buyers currently sourcing materials from Rwanda, warning that “receiving stolen goods will become increasingly complicated.”

Her remarks come after the US imposed sanctions on Rwanda’s State Minister for Regional Integration James Kabarebe and an M23 spokesperson over their alleged roles in escalating the conflict in eastern Congo.