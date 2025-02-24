WORLD
UN rights chief calls for probe into 'violations of intl law' across Gaza
'Any sustainable solution must be based on accountability, justice, right to self-determination, and human rights and dignity of both Israelis and Palestinians,' says Volker Turk.
In Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, where the suffering has been unbearable - Turk said / Photo: AFP
February 24, 2025

The UN human rights chief on Monday repeated his call for an independent investigation into "grave violations of international law" across Gaza.

Speaking at the 58th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva, Volker Turk said: "In Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory, where the suffering has been unbearable, I repeat my call for an independent investigation into grave violations of international law, committed by Israel in the course of its attacks across Gaza, and by Hamas and other Palestinian armed groups."

Referring to US President Donald Trump's Gaza relocation plan, he said: "Any suggestion of forcing people from their land is completely unacceptable."

