The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution calling for a "swift end" to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine and a lasting peace.

While efforts by the UK and European Union members at the Council to strengthen the language were unsuccessful, the US-drafted resolution received 10 votes in favour and five abstentions, including Greece, France, Slovenia, Denmark and the UK.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of life in the three-year-long war, the resolution reaffirmed the UN's primary mission of maintaining international peace and security.

It emphasised the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in line with the principles outlined in the UN Charter.

"This resolution puts us on the path to peace. It is a first step, but a crucial one, one of which we should all be proud," acting US Ambassador to the UN Dorothy Shea told the council. "Now we must use it to build a peaceful future for Ukraine, Russia and the international community."

However, it did not explicitly acknowledge Russia’s annexation of parts of Ukraine, a point of contention among some member states.

Ahead of the vote, the UK and EU members proposed amendments to clarify the nature of the conflict, including replacing the phrase "Russia-Ukraine conflict" with "the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation."

The proposed changes were not incorporated into the final text.