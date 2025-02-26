WORLD
2 MIN READ
Apple to fix iPhone glitch linking 'racist' voice command to 'Trump'
"We are aware of an issue with speech recognition model that powers Dictation, we are rolling out a fix today,” Apple spokesperson says.
Apple to fix iPhone glitch linking 'racist' voice command to 'Trump'
Apple says the glitch occurs during the initial processing stage, when the speech recognition models may briefly display words with similar sounds before further analysis corrects it to the intended word.  / Others
February 26, 2025

Apple is working to repair a glitch in the iPhone's voice-to-text feature that briefly displays the word "Trump" when users say "racist."

The issue gained widespread attention after a TikTok user posted a video last week, others have shared videos of themselves testing the glitch on social media.

“We are aware of an issue with the speech recognition model that powers Dictation and we are rolling out a fix today,” an Apple spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

The glitch came a day after the company said it would invest at least $500 billion in the US, spread over US President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

Recommended

Apple also explained that the glitch occurs during the initial processing stage, when the speech recognition models may briefly display words with similar sounds before further analysis corrects it to the intended word.

Apple earlier updated its maps to rename the Gulf of Mexico the Gulf of America, following an executive order by Trump that is officially recognised by the US Geographic Names Information System.

RelatedTikTok returns to US app stores after Trump extends ban deadline
SOURCE:AA
Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan