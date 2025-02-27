WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army raids Palestinian camp near Nablus amid West Bank assault
Israeli army forces move into Balata refugee camp, witnesses say.
Israeli army raids Palestinian camp near Nablus amid West Bank assault
The raids were the latest in Israel’s ongoing military escalation in the West Bank / Photo: AFP
February 27, 2025

The Israeli army raided the Balata refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, in an expansion of its ongoing offensive in the occupied territory, witnesses said.

Armed clashes were reported in the camp near Nablus city as the army sent military reinforcement into the area, they said.

No information was yet available about injuries or arrests.

Recommended

The Israeli army has been conducting military operations in the northern occupied West Bank since last month, killing at least 63 people and displacing thousands.

The raids were the latest in Israel’s ongoing military escalation in the West Bank, where at least 926 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught against Gaza on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared that Israel’s long-standing occupation of Palestinian territories is "unlawful," demanding the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Victims of Israeli 'Tinder Swindler' fraudster welcome arrest in Georgia
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan