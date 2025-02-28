Friday, February 28, 2025

2125 GMT — Egypt has announced that intensive talks have begun in Cairo between the parties involved in the Gaza ceasefire agreement to discuss the next phases amid "ongoing efforts to ensure the implementation of the agreed-upon understandings."

The Egyptian State Information Service reported that delegations from Israel and Qatar arrived in Cairo to continue negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire, with the participation of US representatives.

In an official statement, the agency noted that "the concerned parties have begun intensive discussions on the next phases of the ceasefire agreement, amid ongoing efforts to ensure the implementation of the agreed-upon understandings."

"Mediators are discussing ways to enhance the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza as part of efforts to alleviate the suffering of the population and support stability in the region,” the statement added.

0712 GMT –– BBC apologises for documentary on Gaza

The BBC has issued a formal apology and said there were "serious flaws" in the production of its documentary Gaza: How to Survive a War Zone.

The documentary, which aired on BBC Two on February 16, was removed from its streaming platform five days later while the broadcaster investigated concerns over the affiliations of some contributors.

The BBC said it had not been informed that one of the film’s key participants, 14-year-old Abdullah Al-Yazouri, is the son of the Palestinian group Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

The controversy has led to criticism from both the media and public figures, with more than 500 media professionals, including Gary Lineker, Anita Rani and Riz Ahmed condemning the BBC’s decision to pull the program.

In an open letter addressed to BBC Chairman Samir Shah, Director General Tim Davie and Director of Content Charlotte Moore, they urged the corporation to stand by the film, describing it as “an essential piece of journalism” offering a rare perspective on Palestinian children’s experiences.