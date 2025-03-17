On March 12, the United Nations released a new report formally accusing Israel of systematically employing sexual and gender-based violence as a method of warfare, as well as committing “genocidal acts” through targeted attacks on maternal and reproductive healthcare facilities in Gaza.

“The evidence collected by the Commission reveals a deplorable increase in sexual and gender-based violence,” Navi Pillay, Chair of the Commission stated in the report.

“There is no escape from the conclusion that Israel has employed sexual and gender-based violence against Palestinians to terrorise them and perpetuate a system of oppression that undermines their right to self-determination.”

The report details acts including rape and genital violence, stating they were carried out either under direct orders or with implicit approval from Israel’s top civilian and military leadership.

These incidents are distinct from other documented forms of sexual violence cited as part of the Israeli military’s “standard operating procedures” including forced public stripping, threats of rape, and sexual assault.

The Commission's findings are based on testimonies from victims, witnesses, medical personnel, civil society representatives, academics, lawyers, and medical experts, gathered during public hearings in Geneva on March 11-12.

Beyond individual acts of violence, the report accuses Israel of a systematic targeting of sexual and reproductive healthcare facilities across Gaza. Notably, in December 2023, Israeli forces struck the Al Basma Centre, Gaza’s largest fertility clinic, destroying over 4,000 embryos and 1,000 additional specimens of sperm and unfertilised eggs.

According to the Commission, this attack constitutes two genocidal crimes under the Rome Statute and the Genocide Convention: “deliberately inflicting conditions of life calculated to bring about the physical destruction of Palestinians and imposing measures intended to prevent births.”

Why is it significant?