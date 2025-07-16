WORLD
2 min read
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Health Ministry says Israeli air strikes are targeting all moving vehicles, blocking medical convoy from entering the southern Syrian city.
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Health Ministry says Israeli airstrikes are targeting all moving vehicles, blocking medical convoy from entering the southern Syrian city. / AP
July 16, 2025

Syria’s Health Ministry has said that the bodies of dozens of civilians and security personnel were discovered inside the Sweida National Hospital after armed groups withdrew from the facility.

"Dozens of bodies were found in Sweida National Hospital after the withdrawal of groups operating outside the law," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the dead included both security forces and civilians.

According to the Defense Ministry, the groups had occupied the hospital and positioned snipers on surrounding rooftops, targeting Syrian army units.

Health Minister Musab al-Ali told state media that Israeli air strikes were preventing a medical convoy from reaching the city.

"Israeli aircraft are targeting any moving vehicle," he said, noting the convoy included 15 ambulances, 10 surgeons, and two trucks of medical supplies.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that a ceasefire agreement was reached Wednesday, which will see Sweida fully reintegrated under central government control, according to the state-run SANA news agency.

Recommended

The ceasefire comes amid continued Israeli strikes across southwestern Syria, including in Damascus, Daraa and Sweida.

The Israeli military claims the operations aim to protect the country's Druze minority.

Clashes erupted in recent days between Druze militias and Bedouin armed groups in Sweida, reportedly sparked by the mutual seizure of vehicles.

The Interior Ministry said over 30 people have been killed and nearly 100 injured in the violence.

RelatedTRT Global - Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan