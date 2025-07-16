Syria’s Health Ministry has said that the bodies of dozens of civilians and security personnel were discovered inside the Sweida National Hospital after armed groups withdrew from the facility.

"Dozens of bodies were found in Sweida National Hospital after the withdrawal of groups operating outside the law," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the dead included both security forces and civilians.

According to the Defense Ministry, the groups had occupied the hospital and positioned snipers on surrounding rooftops, targeting Syrian army units.

Health Minister Musab al-Ali told state media that Israeli air strikes were preventing a medical convoy from reaching the city.

"Israeli aircraft are targeting any moving vehicle," he said, noting the convoy included 15 ambulances, 10 surgeons, and two trucks of medical supplies.

The Interior Ministry confirmed that a ceasefire agreement was reached Wednesday, which will see Sweida fully reintegrated under central government control, according to the state-run SANA news agency.