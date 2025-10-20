ASIA PACIFIC
1 min read
China lauds Türkiye, Qatar for successfully mediating ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan
After days of border tensions, Islamabad and Kabul agreed on Sunday to a ceasefire during talks in Doha.
China lauds Türkiye, Qatar for successfully mediating ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan
China says it stands ready to play a constructive role in the improvement and development of the two countries. / Reuters
October 20, 2025

China on Monday lauded the role of Türkiye and Qatar for successfully mediating the ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

“Both Pakistan and Afghanistan are traditional, friendly neighbours of China, and the two countries will always be neighbours to each other,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing.

“China welcomes” the ceasefire between the two nations and “commends contributions of the relevant countries”, he said, referring to mediation by Türkiye and Qatar.

Islamabad and Kabul agreed Sunday to an immediate ceasefire during talks in Doha, mediated by Qatar and Türkiye. It comes after days of deadly border tensions between the two nations.

The next round of detailed talks between the two nations will be held in Istanbul on October 25.

RECOMMENDED

Guo, the spokesman, said China “hopes from the bottom of its heart” that Pakistan and Afghanistan “settle their disputes through dialogue, realising a lasting ceasefire… for peace and stability of the two countries and the region.​​​​​​​

“China stands ready to play a constructive role in the improvement and development of the two countries,” he added.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to immediate ceasefire in Doha talks

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets