Azerbaijan has summoned Russia’s ambassador to Baku as tensions between the two countries continue to rise following a raid in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg late last month that resulted in the death of two Azerbaijanis while in custody.

A Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday said Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov met with Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Araz Azimov, who conveyed Baku's rejection of Moscow's explanation of the incident in a note verbale presented by the Russian side a day earlier, claiming it contradicted "obvious signs of violence" on the bodies of the two Azerbaijanis who died.

“It was emphasised that manifestations of ethnic intolerance were observed in the Russian media regarding the raids and that the use of expressions such as ‘ethnic criminal group’ in relation to Azerbaijanis was unacceptable,” the statement said.

It also reminded Moscow of Baku's expectations for a "thorough and objective" investigation into the incident and the punishment of the perpetrators, calling the portrayal of Azerbaijan's position as interference in Russian internal affairs "unfounded."

“It was stated that the Russian side's remarks regarding the measures taken by Azerbaijan at the office of ‘Sputnik-Azerbaijan’ are unfounded,” the statement went on to say.