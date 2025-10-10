At least 19 people remain missing after a huge blast at an explosives factory in the US state of Tennessee, a local official said, with the incident causing an unspecified number of "fatalities."

"At this time we have been able to confirm that we do have 19 souls that we're looking for," said Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis at a press conference on Friday.

"I can tell you that we've had, there are fatalities. I don't want to put a number to that... I can tell you right now we are looking for 19 individuals."

Aerial footage broadcast by US media showed smoldering debris at the blast site in Hickman County, with charred and mangled vehicles strewn across the facility.