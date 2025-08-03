WORLD
Druze outlaw groups violate ceasefire in Syria's Sweida
The attack came amid efforts by the Syrian government to evacuate civilians from Sweida to safe shelters
Sweida has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes. / AP
August 3, 2025

A Syrian security member has been killed, and others wounded, when outlaw groups led by Druze leader Hikmet al Hajri violated a ceasefire in southern Syria's Sweida province.

The state news agency SANA said on Sunday that outlaw groups loyal to al Hajri attacked Tal Hadid village in the Sweida countryside with heavy and medium weaponry and mortar shells.

The Interior Ministry confirmed attacks by outlaw groups in violation of the ceasefire, saying a number of security personnel were killed and injured, without giving an exact figure.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to tirelessly consolidate the ceasefire agreement to restore stability across the province.

“Rebel gangs, meanwhile, continue to attempt to drag the province into tension and chaos, driven by personal motives on the part of their leaders, through the theft of relief aid and internal fighting. These groups also use breaches of truce agreements to cover up their abusive practices, including unlawful arrests inside the city.”

Sunday’s attack came amid efforts by the Syrian government to evacuate civilians from Sweida to safe shelters, mostly in the neighbouring Daraa countryside.

Sweida has observed a ceasefire since July 19 following a week of armed clashes between Druze groups and Bedouin tribes.

