A Syrian security member has been killed, and others wounded, when outlaw groups led by Druze leader Hikmet al Hajri violated a ceasefire in southern Syria's Sweida province.

The state news agency SANA said on Sunday that outlaw groups loyal to al Hajri attacked Tal Hadid village in the Sweida countryside with heavy and medium weaponry and mortar shells.

The Interior Ministry confirmed attacks by outlaw groups in violation of the ceasefire, saying a number of security personnel were killed and injured, without giving an exact figure.

In a statement, the ministry reaffirmed its commitment to tirelessly consolidate the ceasefire agreement to restore stability across the province.