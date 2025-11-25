US
2 min read
Senate Democrats press Trump admin to release legal basis for lethal anti-drug strikes
The US military has carried out 21 attacks on suspected drug-smuggling vessels, resulting in the deaths of at least 83 people so far.
Senate Democrats press Trump admin to release legal basis for lethal anti-drug strikes
The US has for months been expanding military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets. / Reuters
November 25, 2025

Thirteen Senate Democrats asked the Trump administration on Monday to declassify and publicly release the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel's written opinion on the US military’s recent strikes against alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the senators emphasised the importance of transparency regarding the rationale behind the use of lethal force.

"Few decisions are more consequential for a democracy than the use of lethal force," the lawmakers, all members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in the letter.

"We therefore believe that the declassification and public release of this important document would enhance transparency in the use of deadly force by our Nation’s military and is necessary to ensure Congress and the American people are fully informed of the legal justification supporting these strikes," they added.

“Narco-terrorists"

RECOMMENDED

So far, the US military has carried out 21 attacks on suspected drug-smuggling vessels, resulting in the deaths of at least 83 people whom the administration has described as “narco-terrorists."

On Monday, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said US President Donald Trump has been “very satisfied” with recent US strikes.

"You can expect to see those strikes continue," Leavitt told reporters.

The US has for months been expanding military operations across Latin America, deploying Marines, warships, fighter and bomber jets, submarines and drones amid speculation that the US could launch an attack on Venezuela, though Trump said Friday that he would soon speak with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro has said Venezuela is ready for “face-to-face” dialogue with Washington.

RelatedTRT World - US strikes alleged drug-carrying vessels in Pacific, killing six
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance