Thirteen Senate Democrats asked the Trump administration on Monday to declassify and publicly release the Justice Department Office of Legal Counsel's written opinion on the US military’s recent strikes against alleged drug-trafficking boats in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.

In a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the senators emphasised the importance of transparency regarding the rationale behind the use of lethal force.

"Few decisions are more consequential for a democracy than the use of lethal force," the lawmakers, all members of the Senate Armed Services Committee, wrote in the letter.

"We therefore believe that the declassification and public release of this important document would enhance transparency in the use of deadly force by our Nation’s military and is necessary to ensure Congress and the American people are fully informed of the legal justification supporting these strikes," they added.

“Narco-terrorists"