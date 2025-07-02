The death toll from ongoing monsoon rains and flash floods has climbed to at least 73 across Pakistan and India, as authorities warn of continued rainfall and heightened flood risks in the coming days.

Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported that 63 people have died and over 100 others have been injured in rain-related incidents since June 26, with six more deaths recorded in the past 24 hours alone.

Among the fatalities in Pakistan, 21 were reported in Punjab province, including 11 children, while 22 people, including 10 children and five women, died in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Another 15 perished in Sindh and five in Balochistan. Flash floods triggered by pre-monsoon rains also swept away dozens of tourists in Swat Valley, killing at least seven and leaving several others missing.

Search and rescue operation underway

A massive search and rescue operation is ongoing, with videos circulating online showing stranded individuals trapped by rising waters.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed deep sorrow over the incident and urged authorities to boost safety measures near rivers and streams.