Unidentified drones were observed near military installations in Denmark overnight, the Armed Forces said on Saturday, following several drone incursions near airports and critical infrastructure this week.

"The Danish Defence can confirm that drones were observed at several of the Danish Defence's locations last night. Several capabilities were deployed," a spokesperson said in an email to Reuters.

The Armed Forces did not specify where the drones were observed.

Police said they had observed drones near the Karup air base in western Denmark, Ritzau News agency reported.

Large drones seen

Norwegian police said on Saturday they were investigating possible drone sightings near the country's Oerland air force base in central Norway, the main base for Norway's F-35s jet fighters.