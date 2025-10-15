Meta has removed a Facebook page used to track the presence of immigration agents at the request of the Department of Justice, the company confirmed.

Meta said in a statement on Tuesday that the group “was removed for violating our policies against coordinated harm”.

Meta is the latest tech company to restrict tools used to track ICE agents on its platform.

Earlier this month, Apple and Google blocked downloads of phone apps that flag sightings of US immigration agents, just hours after the Trump administration demanded that one particularly popular iPhone app be taken down.

Bondi has said that such tracking puts Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at risk.