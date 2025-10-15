US
Meta takes down ICE-tracking Facebook page in Chicago at Justice Department's request
Attorney General Pam Bondi says "following outreach" from the DOJ, Facebook removed a "large group page" that was being used to target ICE officials.
Users and developers of the apps say it's their First Amendment right to capture what ICE is doing in their neighbourhoods. / Reuters
October 15, 2025

Meta has removed a Facebook page used to track the presence of immigration agents at the request of the Department of Justice, the company confirmed.

Meta said in a statement on Tuesday that the group “was removed for violating our policies against coordinated harm”.

Meta is the latest tech company to restrict tools used to track ICE agents on its platform.

Earlier this month, Apple and Google blocked downloads of phone apps that flag sightings of US immigration agents, just hours after the Trump administration demanded that one particularly popular iPhone app be taken down.

Bondi has said that such tracking puts Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers at risk.

But users and developers of the apps say it’s their First Amendment right to capture what ICE is doing in their neighbourhoods, and maintain that most users turn to these platforms in an effort to protect their own safety as President Donald Trump steps up aggressive immigration enforcement across the country.

While a Facebook group for ICE sightings in Chicago does appear to have been taken down, as of Tuesday evening, dozens of other groups, some with thousands of members, remained visible on Facebook.

SOURCE:AP
