When it comes to the contentious issue of spending within the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO), the recent summit in The Hague marked a rare success story.

At the prodding of US President Donald Trump—long a vocal advocate for increased European defence investment—the 32 members of the alliance agreed to a historic commitment: a new benchmark of five percent of GDP dedicated to defence by 2035.

This new target will be divided into two main components. Each member state will raise its core defence budget to 3.5 percent of GDP.

An additional 1.5 percent of GDP will be allocated toward defence-adjacent expenditures, including dual-use infrastructure such as highways and airports that can support military mobility, and enhancements to cyber defence capabilities.

The military aid provided to Ukraine can also be counted in the total to reach five percent.

Hitting the five percent mark has been a long time coming. The debate over NATO’s defence spending dates back nearly two decades .

At the 2006 NATO summit in Riga, leaders first agreed on a two percent of GDP target for national defence spending. However, progress was slow. By the time Russia occupied Ukraine and illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, only three countries— the United States, the United Kingdom, and Greece—met the two percent benchmark.

Greece only met the target due to relaxed accounting rules that included civil and veterans’ pensions in its defence budget.

That same year, at the Wales Summit, NATO reaffirmed the two percent goal and gave itself a decade to meet it.

By the time of last year’s summit in Washington, 23 member states had achieved the two percent threshold. While that marked significant progress, Russia’s full-scale military campaign of Ukraine in 2022 made clear that even two percent was no longer sufficient.



Why NATO’s defence targets keep rising

When President Trump returned to the Oval Office this year, he reignited the debate and pushed for more ambitious targets.

His consistent public pressure and demands for European allies to take greater responsibility for their own defence have made an impact.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin also deserves a degree of responsibility—or credit—for spurring Europe to act.

Without his aggression in 2014 and again in 2022, Europe’s defence budgets would likely still be stagnant. For example, since 2014 Europe has increased defence spending in real terms every year.

The rationale for the five percent target is clear. NATO faces a radically altered security landscape. Russia has shown that it has both the military capacity and political will to use force to achieve its objectives.