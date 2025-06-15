Iran's armed forces called on Israelis to leave their country, warning it may not be "inhabitable" in the days to come, state news agency IRNA has reported, as military confrontation between the two regional rivals continues.

"Warnings for you in the coming days: Leave the occupied territories, because, certainly, they won't be inhabitable in the future!" Reza Sayyad, spokesperson for the armed forces, said on Sunday after a new wave of Iranian retaliatory strikes began against Israel.

He cautioned that "taking shelter underground will not bring safety to the Israelis."

"Therefore, we would like to emphasise: do not let the criminal regime use you as human shields," Sayyad said.

Iran tells US, West not to get involved