European and African leaders committed to strengthening trade and better tackling irregular migration on Tuesday, at the end of a summit aimed at boosting ties between the two continents.

Two days of talks in the Angolan capital Luanda produced a wide-ranging declaration that nodded to Europe’s desire to secure critical minerals and Africa’s thirst for jobs and economic growth.

“Africa is rich in natural resources. Resources that are essential for the dual energy and digital transition,” European Council President Antonio Costa said in closing remarks at the European Union-African Union summit.

“But its greatest wealth... is its human capital and its youth,” he told delegates, adding it was key to develop “value chains” that supported employment on the continent.

Africa has emerged as a battleground for its critical minerals and energy potential, with China, the United States and Russia also seeking to foster stronger ties.

Germany’s Friedrich Merz, Poland’s Donald Tusk, and Spain’s Pedro Sánchez were among about a dozen EU leaders who flew in for the summit, where analysts said a good showing was crucial to signal Brussels meant business.

Africa was represented by the likes of South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa, Kenya’s William Ruto and Djibouti’s Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

‘Perfunctory’ summit

But the gathering was partially overshadowed by a European scramble to better the terms of a US plan to end the Ukraine war, with EU leaders huddling for an impromptu meeting on Monday.

Flight troubles kept Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen, Luxembourg’s Luc Frieden and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas from the summit.

And leaders including Merz, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Italy’s Giorgia Meloni and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen flew out on Monday, skipping the last day.

“The summit has been mostly perfunctory”, with “many statements that Africa–Europe partnership is in the highest priority”, said Alex Vines of the European Council on Foreign Relations.

“The focus on Ukraine by Europeans is a reminder that it is not,” he said.

Still, Portugal Foreign Minister Paulo Rangel told AFP the fact that so many had travelled to Luanda sent a strong signal, describing the summit as a “success”.