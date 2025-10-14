A fire broke out at a garment factory in Bangladesh and a chemical warehouse adjacent to it, killing at least nine people and wounding one, with the death toll expected to rise as rescue efforts continued, officials said.

"Nine bodies have been recovered from the second and third floors of the garment factory," fire service director Tajul Islam Chowdhury said on Tuesday, adding that the number of deaths could rise as recovery operations were continuing.

He said the cause of the blaze wasn't immediately known.

The fire started on the third floor of the seven-storey factory in Dhaka's Mirpur area before spreading to the chemical warehouse that stored bleaching powder, plastic and hydrogen peroxide, another official of the Fire Service and Civil Defence department said, citing witnesses.

Chowdhury said the factory owners had not yet been identified.

"The police and the army are looking for them."