The family of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish American activist killed by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, has called out US Senator Maria Cantwell for opposing two congressional resolutions that would have blocked weapons sales to Israel.

Eygi, a constituent in Cantwell’s home state of Washington, was shot in the head by Israeli forces on September 6, 2024, while participating in a pro-Palestinian demonstration.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the family said they had sent a letter to Cantwell expressing frustration with her stance.

“We asked her to explain how she reconciled this support with the pursuit of justice for Aysenur, who was her constituent,” the family wrote.

The letter condemned Cantwell’s votes against Senate Joint Resolutions 34 and 41, both introduced by Senator Bernie Sanders to halt planned weapons transfers to Israel, including tens of thousands of automatic assault rifles.

While Senator Patty Murray, also representing Washington, supported the resolutions, the family said Cantwell’s opposition reflected a broader disconnect between her rhetoric on human rights and her legislative decisions.

“A meaningful step, aligning with Washingtonians' call for accountability,” they said of Murray’s vote.