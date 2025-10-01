The Trump administration has issued an executive order pledging to protect Qatar’s security, including military intervention if the country is attacked.

The order came three weeks after Israel conducted air strikes targeting leaders of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in Doha, which drew harsh criticism from both Qatari and US officials.

The order issued on Monday appears to reassure Qatar that such an attack will not occur again, stating that any strike on the country would be considered “a threat to the peace and security of the United States”.

Qatar, home to the largest US military base in the Middle East, has long viewed the United States, like many of its Gulf neighbours, as a crucial security guarantor. This made Israel’s recent strike, despite its close ties with Washington, especially alarming for Qatari officials.

Related TRT World - From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha

The executive order states that if Qatar comes under attack, the United States should “take all lawful and appropriate measures — including diplomatic, economic, and, if necessary, military — to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar”.