Israeli warplanes have launched a new air strike in southern Syria's Sweida city, Syrian media said.

The state news agency SANA said the attack late on Thursday targeted the outskirts of the city, without giving details about injuries or damage.

The fresh attack came a day after the Syrian Interior Ministry confirmed a new ceasefire agreement in the city, which includes full reintegration of the southern province under central government authority.

Israel has been targeting the capital, Damascus, as well as Sweida and Daraa, on claims of protecting the Druze community.

US says didn't support strikes

Meanwhile, the United States said on Thursday that it opposed its ally Israel's strikes in Syria, a day after Washington and Ankara helped broker a deal to end violence.

"The United States did not support recent Israeli strikes," State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce told reporters.