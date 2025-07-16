Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he wants half of Ukraine’s weapons to be produced domestically within the next six months, as the country ramps up efforts to strengthen its defence industry.

Speaking in his nightly video address, Zelenskyy said on Wednesday he had agreed with outgoing Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Defence Minister Rustem Umerov that the Defence Ministry would now have "greater influence in the domain of arms production."

"Ukrainian-made weapons now make up about 40 percent of those used at the front and in our operations," he said.

"This is already significantly more than at any time in our country's independence. The production volumes are truly large, but we need more."

"Our goal is to reach 50 percent Ukrainian-made weaponry within the first six months of the new government, by expanding our domestic production. I am confident this is achievable, though not easy," he added.