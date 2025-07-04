Tech billionaire Elon Musk, once a close confidant of Donald Trump who later engaged in a public feud with the president, on Friday renewed his call to shake up what he described as the "uniparty" system in the US.

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!" Musk wrote on X, asking, "Should we create the America Party?"

His post comes following the US House of Representatives' passage of a sweeping tax-cut and spending bill on Thursday in a narrow 218-214 vote, sending it to Trump for signing.

‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Musk suggested that one way to start would be to "laser-focus" efforts on winning just a few key congressional races.