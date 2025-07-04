WORLD
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
"Should we create the America Party?" billionaire asks in new post on US Independence Day
Uniparty” is a term critics like Elon Musk use to claim both major US parties serve the same elite interests, ignoring the public's needs. / AFP
July 4, 2025

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, once a close confidant of Donald Trump who later engaged in a public feud with the president, on Friday renewed his call to shake up what he described as the "uniparty" system in the US.

"Independence Day is the perfect time to ask if you want independence from the two-party (some would say uniparty) system!" Musk wrote on X, asking, "Should we create the America Party?"

His post comes following the US House of Representatives' passage of a sweeping tax-cut and spending bill on Thursday in a narrow 218-214 vote, sending it to Trump for signing.

‘Big, Beautiful Bill’

Musk suggested that one way to start would be to "laser-focus" efforts on winning just a few key congressional races.

"One way to execute on this would be to laser-focus on just 2 or 3 Senate seats and 8 to 10 House districts. Given the razor-thin legislative margins, that would be enough to serve as the deciding vote on contentious laws, ensuring that they serve the true will of the people," he said.

While Musk did not name any specific bill in the post, his latest remarks echo a past pledge to launch a new political party if Congress approves Trump's "One Big, Beautiful Bill."

Last month, the US president and the world’s richest man had hurled accusations at each other, days after they appeared together at the White House and Trump thanked Musk for his brief time in the US government.

Musk headed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at cutting government spending, until late May. ​​​​​

