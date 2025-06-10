President Donald Trump has accused California Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass of paying "troublemakers, agitators, and insurrectionists," accusing them of "attempt to nullify federal law".

Trump made the remarks as he was celebrating soldiers in North Carolina on Tuesday.

Trump also claimed Los Angeles was being invaded by a "foreign enemy."

"We will not allow an American city to be invaded and conquered by a foreign enemy," Trump told troops at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, speaking about the protests, which were sparked by immigration raids.

"What you're witnessing in California is a full-blown assault on peace, on public order and national sovereignty, carried out by rioters bearing foreign flags with the aim of continuing a foreign invasion of our country."

Trump's visit to Fort Bragg, home to some 50,000 active-duty soldiers, for long-scheduled commemorations of the US Army's 250th anniversary followed his move to deploy 700 Marines and 4,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles in an escalating response to street protests over his immigration policies.

The Republican president defended the decision to reporters, saying it was needed to protect federal property and personnel.

California's Democratic-led government has said the move is an abuse of power and an unnecessary provocation.

Street demonstrations in Southern California have been underway since Friday, when activists clashed with sheriff's deputies.

In North Carolina, Trump addressed troops after he and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth watched soldiers demonstrate a special forces assault on a building and use a long-range missile launcher on base.

It was the first in a series of celebrations of the Army anniversary involving Trump, ahead of a major parade in Washington on Saturday.