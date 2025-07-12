Fuel supply to both engines of an Air India passenger plane was cut off moments before it crashed shortly after takeoff last month, killing 260 people, according to a preliminary investigation released.

India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau said the fuel control switches of the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner were moved from the 'RUN' to 'CUTOFF' position seconds apart on June 12, triggering a rapid loss of altitude.

The aircraft was en route from Ahmedabad, in western India, to London when it went down.

The crash killed 241 of the 242 people on board and 19 more on the ground.

One British passenger survived and was later discharged from hospital.

Related TRT Global - Air India flight to London with 242 people on board crashes in Ahmedabad, one survivor

"In the cockpit voice recording, one of the pilots is heard asking the other why did he cutoff. The other pilot responded that he did not do so," the 15-page report said.

After the switches were returned to the 'RUN' position and the engines appeared to power up again, one of the pilots issued a "MAYDAY MAYDAY MAYDAY" distress call.

But by then, the aircraft had already begun descending rapidly.

Air traffic controllers asked for clarification but soon lost contact and reported the crash to emergency services.