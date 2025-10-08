TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish parliament warns Israel over mistreatment of its citizens, demands their return
Warning comes in motion passed unanimously by parliament condemning Israel's attacks on humanitarian aid flotillas bound for Gaza.
Turkish parliament warns Israel over mistreatment of its citizens, demands their return
Türkiye’s parliament unanimously adopts a resolution condemning attacks on Gaza-bound humanitarian flotillas during a General Assembly session. / AA
14 hours ago

Turkish citizens, including members of parliament, must not be mistreated and must be released and allowed to return to Türkiye, the Turkish parliament said on Wednesday, warning Israel "in the strongest terms" to this end.

The warning came in a motion passed unanimously by the parliament condemning Israel's attacks on humanitarian aid flotillas bound for Gaza.

The parliament said the Global Sumud Flotilla has become the powerful voice of humanity against the oppression faced by the Palestinians, noting: "Israel, adding another to its ongoing history of genocide and other war crimes, attacked the (Global) Sumud Flotilla, a civilian and peaceful initiative, in international waters, obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza, and once again recklessly violating international law."

Stressing that Israel's Wednesday attack on the Conscience Ship, which is part of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, despite the outcry of the international community, is "a heinous attack" that targets the Turkish parliament as well, it said.

RelatedTRT World - Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker

The parliament also called on all parliaments and international parliamentary assemblies to take a united stand and raise their voices to ensure that Israel's occupation of the Palestinian people ends, unhindered aid to the Gazans is delivered, and Israel is held accountable for the crimes it has committed.

Recommended

"We will be the pioneers and persistent pursuers of holding Israeli occupation forces accountable in international courts for all crimes committed against our members of parliament and members of the Sumud and Freedom Flotillas," it highlighted.

Noting that three of its members are also detained on the Conscience Ship, the parliament expressed support for all detained Turkish citizens and all other "heroes who set out to deliver humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza."

It also expressed confidence that the international community will continue to respond strongly to Israeli attacks, and that all obstacles to a free and sovereign Palestine will be overcome as soon as possible.

RelatedTRT World - ‘Hijabs torn off, medicine stolen’: British activist on Gaza flotilla recounts Israeli abuse

Explore
NATO allies hone multi-domain strike capabilities in Poland exercise
Türkiye stood, stands firmly against Israel's Gaza genocide: AK Party
Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism
Gaza belongs to Palestine, must be governed by Palestinians: President Erdogan
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Israel's blocking of Gaza aid flotilla is an act of piracy, says Türkiye
Turkish defence firm delivers combat systems to Indonesian Navy
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Turkish President Erdogan urges Turkic states to strengthen role in regional security
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians