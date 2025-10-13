Daubed in Arabic-looking graffiti, London's Big Ben is shown smouldering above piles of rubbish and crowds dressed in traditional Islamic garb in an AI-generated, dystopian vision of the British capital.

Far-right leaders and politicians are seizing on such clips of reimagined European cities changed by migration to promote racist views, falsely suggesting AI is objectively predicting the future.

The videos — which show immigrants "replacing" white people — can be made quickly using popular chatbots, despite guardrails intended to block harmful content, experts told AFP.

"AI tools are being exploited to visualise and spread extremist narratives," the CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate watchdog, Imran Ahmed, told AFP.

British far-right leader Tommy Robinson, in June, re-posted the video of "London in 2050" on X, gaining over half a million views.

"Europe in general is doomed," one viewer responded.

Robinson — who has posted similar AI videos of New York, Milan and Brussels — led the largest far-right march in central London for many years in September, when up to 150,000 people demonstrated against the influx of migrants.

"Moderation systems are consistently failing across all platforms to prevent this content from being created and shared," said Ahmed of the Center for Countering Digital Hate.

He singled out X, owned by tech billionaire Elon Musk, as "very powerful for amplifying hate and disinformation".

TikTok has banned the creator account behind the videos posted by Robinson. According to the platform, it bans accounts that repeatedly promote hateful ideology, including conspiracy theories.

But such videos have gained millions of views across social media and have been reposted by Austrian radical nationalist Martin Sellner and Belgian right-wing parliamentarian Sam van Rooy.

Italian MEP Silvia Sardone from right-wing populist party Lega in April posted a dystopian video of Milan on Facebook, asking whether "we really want this future".

Dutch far-right leader Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom released an AI video of women in Muslim headscarves for the October elections titled "Netherlands in 2050".

He has predicted that Islam will be the Netherlands' largest religion by that time, despite just six percent of the population identifying as Muslim.

Such videos amplify "harmful stereotypes... that can fuel violence", said Beatriz Lopes Buarque, an academic at the London School of Economics researching digital politics and conspiracy theories.

"Mass radicalisation facilitated by AI is getting worse," she told AFP.

'Hate is profitable'