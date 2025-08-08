Chinese President Xi Jinping has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that China welcomed growing contact between Moscow and Washington, voicing support for a political resolution to the war in Ukraine, according to state media.

The call on Friday, held at Putin’s request, comes as preparations are underway for a potential summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. While no firm date or location has been confirmed, both sides have suggested talks could happen as early as next week.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said Putin briefed Xi on “recent contacts and communications” with the United States, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine.

Xi expressed China’s satisfaction over the improving ties between Russia and the US and its hope that the dialogue would lead to a peaceful outcome.

“China is glad to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations, and promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis,” the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as saying.

Related TRT Global - Trump says Russia-Ukraine ceasefire ‘up to Putin’ as his Friday deadline looms

'Complex issues have no simple solutions'