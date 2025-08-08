Chinese President Xi Jinping has told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that China welcomed growing contact between Moscow and Washington, voicing support for a political resolution to the war in Ukraine, according to state media.
The call on Friday, held at Putin’s request, comes as preparations are underway for a potential summit between Putin and US President Donald Trump aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine. While no firm date or location has been confirmed, both sides have suggested talks could happen as early as next week.
Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said Putin briefed Xi on “recent contacts and communications” with the United States, as well as the latest developments in Ukraine.
Xi expressed China’s satisfaction over the improving ties between Russia and the US and its hope that the dialogue would lead to a peaceful outcome.
“China is glad to see Russia and the United States maintain contact, improve their relations, and promote a political settlement of the Ukraine crisis,” the official Xinhua News Agency quoted Xi as saying.
'Complex issues have no simple solutions'
Beijing has walked a delicate line since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
While refraining from condemning Moscow or calling for a withdrawal of troops, China has also positioned itself as a neutral party, advocating dialogue and peace while accusing the West of prolonging the war by supplying weapons to Ukraine.
“Complex issues have no simple solutions,” Xi reportedly told Putin, adding that “China will always support making peace and promoting talks.”
Putin is scheduled to visit China in late August for a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Talks with Xi are also expected during the visit.
China is among the potential venues for the Putin–Trump summit, with speculation growing that Trump could travel there in early September. The Kremlin has not ruled out the possibility.