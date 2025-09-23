WORLD
UNGA: Macron forced to walk after police close roads for Trump's convoy in New York
The French president was on his way to France's embassy when his vehicle was halted due to security measures for US president's convoy.
Macron gives a thumb up during a high-level meeting of heads of state on two-state solution between Israel and Palestine at UN headquarters in NYC. / Reuters
20 hours ago

French President Emmanuel Macron was briefly stuck in traffic in New York after police closed roads for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade, local media reported on Tuesday.

Macron, who is in New York for the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, was on his way to the French Embassy when his vehicle was halted due to security measures for Trump’s convoy, La Depeche reported.

According to reports, the French leader approached a police officer to inquire about the roadblocks.

He was seen in a video calling Trump on his phone, jokingly saying, “How are you? Guess what happened? I’m waiting in the street because everything is closed for you.”

Macron later decided to continue his journey on foot, walking for about 30 minutes through New York’s streets while continuing his conversation with Trump.

During his walk, he took photos with people who knew him.

One person even kissed the French president on the forehead.

SOURCE:AA
