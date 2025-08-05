Bangladesh will hold elections in February 2026, interim leader Muhammad Yunus has said, the first polls since a mass uprising overthrew the government last year.

"On behalf of the interim government, I will write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting that the election be arranged before Ramadan in February 2026," Yunus said in a broadcast on the one-year anniversary of the ousting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus, 85, is leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections and has said he will step down after the vote.

"We will step into the final and most important phase after delivering this speech to you, and that is the transfer of power to an elected government", he said.