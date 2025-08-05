WORLD
Bangladesh to hold elections in February 2026: interim leader
The announcement by Bangladesh's interim leader Muhammad Yunus comes as the nation marks one year since the overthrow of Sheikh Hasina's government.
August 5, 2025

Bangladesh will hold elections in February 2026, interim leader Muhammad Yunus has said, the first polls since a mass uprising overthrew the government last year.

"On behalf of the interim government, I will write a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner requesting that the election be arranged before Ramadan in February 2026," Yunus said in a broadcast on the one-year anniversary of the ousting of prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Nobel Peace Prize winner Yunus, 85, is leading the caretaker government as its chief adviser until elections and has said he will step down after the vote.

"We will step into the final and most important phase after delivering this speech to you, and that is the transfer of power to an elected government", he said.

Yunus had earlier said elections would be held in April, but key political parties have been demanding he hold them earlier, and before the Islamic holy month of Ramadan in the Muslim-majority nation of 170 million people.

"I urge you all to pray for us so that we can hold a fair and smooth election, enabling all citizens to move forward successfully in building a 'New Bangladesh'", he added.

"On behalf of the government, we will extend all necessary support to ensure that the election is free, peaceful and celebratory in spirit."

