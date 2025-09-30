An internet blackout has hit Afghanistan, with local media reporting a potential nationwide cut of fibre-optic services as part of the Taliban's campaign to prevent 'vice'.

In the minutes before it happened on Monday, a government official warned AFP that the fibre-optic would be cut, affecting mobile phone services too. "Eight to nine thousand telecommunications pillars" would be shut down, he said, adding that the blackout would last "until further notice".

Internet-access advocacy group Netblocks said that live metrics showed connectivity in Afghanistan had “collapsed” to 14 percent of ordinary levels, with a near-total nationwide telecoms disruption in effect.

“The incident is likely to severely limit the public’s ability to contact the outside world,” the group added.

It’s the first time Afghanistan has experienced a shutdown of this kind since Taliban came to power in August 2021.

"This measure was taken to prevent vice”