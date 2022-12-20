WORLD
2 MIN READ
Afghanistan: Taliban suspends university education for women
Women have been banned from private and public universities in Afghanistan with immediate effect and until further notice, a Taliban government spokesperson says.
Afghanistan: Taliban suspends university education for women
The decision to ban women from universities was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government. / Reuters
December 20, 2022

Afghanistan's Taliban-run Afghan higher education ministry has said that female students would not be allowed access to the country's universities until further notice.

"You all are informed to immediately implement the mentioned order of suspending education of females until further notice," said a letter issued on Tuesday to all government and private universities, signed by the Minister for Higher Education, Neda Mohammad Nadeem.

The decision was announced after a meeting of the Taliban government. It marked a further blow to the rights of girls and women under its rule.

The ban on higher education comes less than three months after thousands of girls and women sat university entrance exams across the country, with many aspiring to choose teaching and medicine as future careers.

Most teenage girls across the country have already been suspended from secondary school education, severely limiting university intake.

Recommended

In a U-turn, the Taliban in March blocked girls from returning to secondary schools on the morning they were supposed to reopen.

Several Taliban officials say the secondary education ban is only temporary, but they have also wheeled out a litany of excuses for the closure — from a lack of funds to time needed to remodel the syllabus along what they consider to be Islamic lines.

READ MORE: When women speak: Afghan activists who are forcibly disappeared

READ MORE: A year after Taliban takeover, Afghans wait for a better future

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people