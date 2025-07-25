WORLD
2 min read
Russia says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting unlikely by next month as Erdogan vows to get them together
Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said the Russia-Ukraine summit should finalise the settlement, as the positions of both sides are currently opposed.
Russia says Putin-Zelenskyy meeting unlikely by next month as Erdogan vows to get them together
Russia has demanded that Ukraine adhere to a neutral, non-allied statusRussia has demanded that Ukraine adhere to a neutral, non-allied status. / Reuters
July 25, 2025

A meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy before the end of August is highly unlikely, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

Speaking at a press briefing in Moscow on Friday, Peskov said a Russia-Ukraine summit should finalise a settlement and formalise all agreed-upon terms.

"Can such an extremely complex process be completed in 30 days? Clearly, that’s hardly possible," he said when asked about the possibility of the leaders' summit before the end of August.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that Türkiye will strive to bring the leaders of Ukraine and Russia together.

“This week, by holding talks with Putin and Trump, we will strive to see if we can bring these leaders together in Istanbul,” Erdogan said.

‘Diametrically opposed’

Besides, the draft memorandums from Russia and Ukraine are diametrically opposed, making it impossible to reconcile their positions on a settlement in a short timeframe, Peskov added.

"Our position is well-known; it is outlined in the draft memorandum handed to the Ukrainian side," Peskov said, adding that the parties still have substantial work ahead.

Recommended

Russia has demanded that Ukraine adhere to a neutral, non-allied status and end any foreign military presence on its territory.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, has called the terms an ultimatum and wants a ceasefire and face-to-face talks with Putin.

On July 23, Istanbul hosted the third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations on resolving the conflict.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul

Before the full meeting, delegation heads Vladimir Medinsky and Rustem Umerov held a private one-on-one discussion.

The main part of the talks lasted about 40 minutes, during which the sides reviewed their positions as outlined in the draft memorandums.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia