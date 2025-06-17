A Russian attack on Ukraine has killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens in the capital, authorities said, with more wounded reported in the Odessa and Chernigiv regions.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday: "27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire tonight".

He added that "residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities" had all been hit.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier reported the death of a US citizen in a Russian attack on the capital's Solomyansky district.

"During the attack on Kiev... a 62-year-old US citizen died in a house opposite to the place where medics were providing assistance to the injured," Klitschko said on Telegram.

‘Ultimatums’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, slammed the new Russian strikes on "residential buildings in Kiev," saying on Telegram that Moscow was "continuing its war against civilians".