WORLD
2 min read
Russian attack on Kiev overnight kills 14 and injures 44, Ukraine minister says
"27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire tonight," Interior Minister Igor Klymenko says.
Russian attack on Kiev overnight kills 14 and injures 44, Ukraine minister says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, slammed the new Russian strikes. / AP
June 17, 2025

A Russian attack on Ukraine has killed at least 14 people and wounded dozens in the capital, authorities said, with more wounded reported in the Odessa and Chernigiv regions.

Interior Minister Igor Klymenko wrote on Telegram on Tuesday: "27 locations in different districts of the capital came under enemy fire tonight".

He added that "residential buildings, educational institutions and critical infrastructure facilities" had all been hit.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko had earlier reported the death of a US citizen in a Russian attack on the capital's Solomyansky district.

"During the attack on Kiev... a 62-year-old US citizen died in a house opposite to the place where medics were providing assistance to the injured," Klitschko said on Telegram.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine announce fifth body swap under Istanbul-brokered deal

‘Ultimatums’

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, slammed the new Russian strikes on "residential buildings in Kiev," saying on Telegram that Moscow was "continuing its war against civilians".

Recommended

On Monday, Zelenskyy had said he hoped to speak with his US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

But the Ukrainian leader was expected to arrive at the G7 after the departure of the American president, who cut short his stay in the Canadian Rockies as Israel pounded Iran.

Russia, on the other hand, downed 147 Ukrainian drones overnight, the defence ministry said.

Air defence units intercepted and destroyed 147 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory, including the Moscow region, overnight, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said earlier on Tuesday that two Ukrainian drones headed for Moscow had been repelled.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine carry out fourth POW swap this week

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking