ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
Erdogan warns of the irreversible damage from continued attacks and reiterated Türkiye’s readiness to mediate.
Turkish President Erdogan welcomes Trump’s remarks on ending Israel-Iran conflict
The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call. / AP
June 15, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan welcomed his United States counterpart Donald Trump’s recent remarks on ending the Israel-Iran conflict, stressing the need for immediate action to prevent a catastrophe that could engulf the entire region in flames.

The two leaders discussed the Israel-Iran conflict, bilateral ties and regional issues in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X on Sunday.

Erdogan reiterated that diplomacy is the only viable path to resolve the issue of Iran’s nuclear programme, expressing Ankara’s readiness to make every effort to this end, including facilitation.

Israel’s attacks on Iran have led to “irreversible economic, civilian damage” for both sides, the Turkish president said, stressing the need to put an end to this risky path.

Trump, in a post on Truth Social on Sunday, said “Iran and Israel should make a deal, and will make a deal”, and that many calls and meetings were underway to achieve peace.

‘Urgent action’

Recommended

The conflict between Iran and Israel began early Friday when Israel struck Iranian military and nuclear sites, killing many of its top commanders and scientists.

Israel has continued the attacks, and Iran has launched retaliatory strikes.

Trump and Erdogan also spoke over the phone on Saturday.

“Urgent action” must be taken to prevent the Iran-Israel conflict engulfing the Middle East, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a call with US counterpart Donald Trump.

RelatedTRT Global - Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'