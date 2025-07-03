WORLD
Grounded British F-35 may be dismantled after Indian state turns it into tourist icon
The jet made the emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala state on June 14, reportedly due to low fuel and bad weather.
The Indian Air Force said last month it would help in the repair and return of the F-35. Photo: X/@VivekSi85847001 / Others
July 3, 2025

A British F-35 fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in southern India in mid-June, is likely to be dismantled, considering it has remained grounded since then, India Today reported.

The British Royal Navy's fighter jet will likely be partially dismantled and airlifted back to the UK on a military cargo aircraft, the report said on Thursday, citing sources.

The jet has remained on the ground since its emergency landing, despite numerous attempts to repair it, due to an unresolved engineering malfunction, according to the report.

Efforts to restore F-35 flight readiness have so far failed.

The UK engineering team, which was expected to arrive at the airport to repair the jet, has also yet to make it to the location.

The jet made the emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala state on June 14, reportedly due to low fuel and bad weather.

Tourism ambassador

Meanwhile, India's southern state of Kerala has found in the grounded F-35 fighter a unique ambassador to promote its coconut palm-lined beaches, backwaters and vibrant culture to tourists.

An AI-generated image of the stealth aircraft parked on the tarmac surrounded by coconut trees has gone viral after it was shared by Kerala's tourism department on Wednesday.

"This was part of our tourism campaign. It has been one of the most innovative and eye-catching ones... It's all in good humour and creativity," Biju K., Kerala's tourism secretary, said.

In the viral social media post, originally created by entertainment website The Fauxy, the jet can be seen giving the state of Kerala five golden stars, calling it "an amazing place".

"I don't want to leave. Definitely recommend," the image quotes the jet as saying.

Uncertain fate

The Indian Air Force said last month it would help in the repair and return of the F-35.

A British High Commission spokesperson said the UK had accepted an offer to move the aircraft to the Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility at the airport.

The jet will be moved to the hangar once engineering teams arrive from the UK with specialist equipment, the spokesperson added.

The Royal Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

UK's Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said in Parliament on Monday that a Royal Air Force crew were in Thiruvananthapuram and working with Indian counterparts.

