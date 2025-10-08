At dusk, Jihan Jabr, 45, leaves yet another cemetery without an answer.



“Where are you, Malak? Where are you, Shahd? Where are you, Omar? Where are you, Lana? Where are you, Khaled?” she calls out



These are the names of her dead children.

Malak, her eldest daughter; Shahd, the gentle middle child; Omar, her only son; and Lana, the youngest, whose laughter once filled their kitchen. Khaled was just a baby, Jihan’s first grandchild, wrapped in a blanket she had stitched herself.



All of them, along with her husband Salem, were killed in an instant when an Israeli airstrike flattened the house where they were sheltering in Jabalia camp, just days after Israel launched its large-scale assault on Gaza in October 2023.

Jihan was pulled from the rubble of the attack, severely injured and in shock, suffering temporary memory loss. She was taken first to Kamal Adwan Hospital, that was also hit in an airstrike and then to Al Shifa, where she began to regain consciousness.

After partial recovery, Jihan began searching among the graves, searching for traces of her family. Each day, she wanders across northern and central Gaza, looking for a grave, a headstone, or even a patch of earth to hold close. But many cemeteries are in areas under Israeli control, and others have been bombed or erased entirely.

“Death has no address anymore… I can’t even find their graves,” she says.

Many families in Gaza live with the same torment: thousands remain unaccounted for, their bodies never recovered, still believed to be buried beneath the rubble of destroyed homes.



But Jihan is unable to accept this. For two years, she has walked the same paths, from rubble to rubble, cemetery to cemetery, clutching her photographs and calling out the names of her family. She searches for earth to kneel beside, a headstone to press her forehead against, a place to offer prayers.

Instead, she speaks aloud to them, hoping the wind will carrying her words.



As she folds a photograph of her family into her scarf, she takes another look at the rows of earth and broken stones, and turns back to walk past graves to her solitary room in her sister’s home, carrying her grief with her.



“If only I could see their faces one more time,” she mourns.



Before the tragedy



Jihan was born in Rafah, southern Gaza, and grew up in a close-knit family. In 2000, after a three-year relationship, she married Salim Jabr — a man she remembers as “kind, generous… he never let me stay upset. If there was ever an argument, he would always make peace.”



They soon started a family, and together with their four children, they shared their simple home.